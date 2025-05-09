Sunshine Metals Focuses on North Queensland Resources

Sunshine Metals (ASX:SHN) is actively advancing its exploration and development projects in North Queensland, focusing on a diverse portfolio of copper, gold, zinc, and silver. According to Managing Director Damien Keys, the company sees significant upside in its silver resources, which currently stand at 7 million tonnes. The company is also exploring the shallow gold potential at its Liontown project. Keys highlighted the importance of understanding the geological indicators, or ‘sparkly rocks,’ to unlock value for investors.

The company aims to capitalize on the region’s resource potential and is strategically positioned to benefit from rising demand for critical metals. Sunshine Metals plans to continue its exploration and resource definition efforts, with a focus on advancing its key projects toward development in 2025 and beyond. This includes further drilling and metallurgical testing to refine resource estimates and assess the economic viability of its various deposits.