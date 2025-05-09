Dark Star Advances Canadian Uranium Project Acquisition

Dark Star Minerals is moving forward with its acquisition of the Bleasdell Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has made a second cash payment of C$75,000 and issued 5 million shares at a deemed price of C$0.06. The project, which covers 515 hectares, contains a historical deposit of 620,700 pounds of uranium within the Horn and Jackpine zones.

CEO Marc Branson stated the focus will be on confirming and expanding the historical resource through further exploration. To complete the acquisition, Dark Star will pay an additional C$150,000 in cash to the vendors within six months. The company also issued 1.75 million restricted share units (RSUs) to a consultant, which vest in four months. Dark Star Minerals, with a market capitalization of C$3.3 million, is focused on acquiring and developing critical mineral resources and also holds an option to acquire the Ghost Lake property in Newfoundland and Labrador.