Forrestania Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation Footprint

Forrestania Resources (ASX: FRS) has announced a successful expansion of the known mineralisation at its Ada Ann prospect within the Bonnie Vale project, located in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The company received 1-metre results from the second phase of drilling at Ada Ann, revealing consistent geological structures. These results have extended the mineralisation footprint by approximately 60 meters south and 30 meters north of historical mineralisation, with the zone remaining open at depth and along strike in both directions.

The latest drilling program aimed to follow up on the high-grade gold results from the maiden drilling program. Forrestania will now focus on drilling at the Lady Lila prospect while continuing analysis and planning for further drilling at Ada Ann and the broader Bonnie Vale project. The company aims to extend the mineralisation and increase the strike extent. Recent results include the highest intercept Forrestania has drilled at Ada Ann to date, with grades up to 26 grams per tonne of gold. Additionally, the company has identified a nearby reverse circulation hole with anomalous composite values, highlighting the opportunity to increase the mineralisation strike length. The lack of historical drilling along strike to the north further underscores this potential.