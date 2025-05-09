McLaren Minerals (ASX:MML) is experiencing positive developments at its Western Australian project, according to Managing Director Simon Finnis. Speaking at the RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up, Finnis highlighted the significance of accessing water resources, which is proving to be a game-changer for the project’s viability and operational efficiency. The company also reported an unexpected discovery of gypsum, a mineral with various industrial applications, potentially adding another revenue stream. McLaren Minerals is currently focused on advancing its mineral sands project, with ongoing analysis contributing to the prefeasibility study.

The company is focused on mineral sands and leveraging new discoveries to enhance project economics. Finnis outlined key objectives for 2025, emphasizing continued exploration, resource assessment, and progressing the prefeasibility study towards completion. McLaren Minerals aims to capitalize on these recent developments to create shareholder value and establish a strong position in the mineral sands market. The combination of strategic water access and new resource discoveries positions the company for a promising future.