Google Invests in Advanced Nuclear Power

Google is expanding its reach into the nuclear energy sector through an early-stage capital investment in Elementl Power. The investment will support Elementl in preparing three potential sites across the United States for advanced nuclear power reactors, each with a capacity of at least 600 megawatts. Under the strategic agreement, Google will have the option to purchase the power generated once these sites become operational.

Elementl Power, founded in 2022, operates with a “technology agnostic” approach, meaning it will select the reactor technology that is most advanced at the time of construction. While the specific value of Google’s investment remains undisclosed, the funds will be used for site permitting, securing grid interconnection rights, and advancing construction readiness. Elementl aims to bring at least 10 gigawatts of clean energy online in the U.S. by 2035.

This move reflects a growing trend among Silicon Valley giants to collaborate with nuclear developers to meet the increasing energy demands of data centers that power AI models. Google’s global head of data center energy, Amanda Peterson Corio, emphasized the importance of advanced nuclear technology in providing reliable, baseload energy. Elementl’s CEO, Chris Colbert, highlighted the necessity of such partnerships to mobilize capital for new nuclear projects and achieve long-term net-zero goals, noting that Elementl plans to raise further capital as its projects progress.