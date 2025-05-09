Austco Healthcare Secures Major US Agreement

Austco Healthcare (ASX: AHC) has announced the renewal of its preferred supplier agreement with a major US healthcare provider. The agreement, executed through its US subsidiary, Austco Marketing and Services (USA) Ltd, covers the ongoing supply and support of Tacera IP Nurse Call systems to approximately 180 healthcare facilities spanning over 30 US states. This renewal builds upon a previous 5-year agreement that generated over A$49 million in revenue for Austco. The Tacera IP Nurse Call system, including the Tacera Pulse software platform, empowers healthcare facilities to monitor alarms, analyze response data, and track key performance indicators (KPIs), thereby improving patient care and operational efficiency. The agreement allows for commercial flexibility as it does not include any minimum purchase commitments.

In response to ongoing US-China tariff challenges, Austco is proactively shifting production to contract manufacturers outside of China, with the transition expected to be completed within the next 2 to 3 months. The company has chosen not to disclose the identity of the counterparty, stating that it does not consider the identity of the counterparty to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities. Clayton Astles, Chief Executive Officer of Austco, expressed excitement about the continued strategic partnership, emphasizing the strength of Austco’s technology, the value of its services, and the trust built with the US healthcare provider. He also mentioned the agreement aligning with Austco’s strategy to grow its presence in key global markets. The announcement has been approved by the AHC Board of Directors.