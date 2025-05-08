NZME Director Nominations Withdrawn by Osmium

NZME Limited (NZM) announced today that Osmium Partners, LLC has withdrawn its director nominations for Mr. Adam Hoydysh and Mr. John Lewis. This follows NZME’s prior announcement on May 6, 2025, which detailed the eight director nominations received from shareholders and the Board’s proposed alternative composition. The withdrawal simplifies the agenda for the upcoming Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025. NZME will provide comprehensive details of all resolutions and remaining director nominations in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course. This decision by Osmium Partners removes a potential challenge to the Board’s proposed alternative composition, potentially streamlining the decision-making process at the shareholder meeting. The announcement, authorized by Chairman Barbara Chapman, signals a potential shift in shareholder dynamics and a smoother path for the company’s governance structure. While the reasons behind Osmium’s withdrawal remain undisclosed, the retraction alleviates immediate pressure on the board to justify its preferred director candidates. Investors will be closely monitoring the details of the Notice of Meeting for further insights into the remaining resolutions and director nominations, offering an opportunity to evaluate the overall direction of NZME’s leadership and strategic vision.