Firefly Metals Hits Significant Copper-Gold Mineralization

Firefly Metals (ASX: FFM) has announced significant exploration success at its Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada. Aggressive step-out drilling, conducted from the 805 Exploration drive, has intersected extensive mineralization extending over 200 meters beyond the project’s current mineral resource boundaries. This new discovery highlights the potential for substantial resource growth at Green Bay. The existing measured and indicated resource stands at 24.4 million tonnes at 1.9% copper equivalent (CuEq), with an inferred resource of 34.5Mt at 2.0% CuEq.

Drilling results confirmed the continuity and thickness of the high-grade VMS zone, yielding results such as 12.4m at 6.8% CuEq (3.6% copper and 3.5 grams per tonne gold) and 25.8m at 5.1% CuEq (4.6% copper and 0.5g/t gold). Extensional drilling at the FWZ intersected multiple high-grade copper zones, including 19.5m at 3.0% CuEq (2.7% copper and 0.3g/t gold) and 14.5m at 1.9% CuEq (1.8% copper and 0.1g/t gold). A downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey identified a conductive anomaly extending more than 700m beyond current drill boundaries, further indicating the potential for resource expansion. Firefly Metals currently has five drill rigs operating underground at Green Bay, and plans to add another to pursue further exploration opportunities.