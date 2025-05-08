Pointerra Joins US Army Geospatial Program

Pointerra (ASX: 3DP), a Perth-based software company, has been selected as a subcontractor to Leidos, a US technology firm, for the US Army’s $499 million Geospatial Research, Integration, Development and Support (GRIDS) IV program. This initiative, managed by the Army Geospatial Centre (AGC), will run until May 2030 and involves eight prime contract teams, including Leidos. GRIDS IV aims to enhance the Army’s geospatial capabilities using advanced services, with a focus on AI, machine learning, and rapid data integration to meet the demands of modern warfare for real-time intelligence.

Under the contract, Pointerra has the opportunity to deploy its Pointerra3D platform, a cloud-based, AI-driven digital twin solution, if Leidos secures GRIDS IV task orders. Pointerra believes its platform can deliver significant value by providing situational awareness and mission-critical geospatial insight at an accelerated pace and scale. The program aims to address gaps in real-time data delivery and system integration, offering seamless geospatial tools for complex battlefields and humanitarian missions. Pointerra’s recent growth has been fueled by new Pointerra3D software customers in the North American survey, mapping, and defense markets, as well as increased data and license allocations from existing customers.