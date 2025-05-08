Challenger Gold Secures Ecuador Investment Protection

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) has finalized an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) with the Government of Ecuador for its El Guayabo Project. The agreement provides crucial legal protections, including regulatory stability, international arbitration for disputes, and overall investment security. This covers a US$75 million investment by CEL, encompassing project acquisition and expenditures up to 2027, with an initial eight-year term that is renewable.

Key provisions within the IPA guarantee non-discriminatory treatment, property protection, and legal certainty, securing the regulatory framework against unfavorable changes. CEL’s Managing Director, Kris Knauer, emphasized the significance of the IPA, highlighting its role in providing certainty regarding the legal and fiscal environment for the El Guayabo Project.

The timing of this agreement coincides with increased corporate activity in Ecuador’s mining sector, including the recent Lumina Gold Corp. takeover. Challenger Gold is strategically positioning itself to monetize its assets following a substantial resource upgrade to 9.1 million ounces of gold equivalent. With this resource increase, CEL’s Ecuador projects are now among the largest undeveloped gold resources in South America, enhanced by a high-grade core of 2.1 million ounces at 1.0 g/t AuEq. Monetization strategies under consideration include a potential TSX listing, an outright sale, or forming a strategic partnership with a major mining company. The Cangrejos project is located immediately to the north of CEL’s El Guayabo and Colorado V Projects, with similar geology, surface footprint, and mineralisation style.

CEL has announced a significant upgrade to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Ecuador projects, increasing from 4.5 to 9.1 million ounces of gold equivalent, inclusive of a maiden resource at the Colorado V Project. The upgrade offers several commercial advantages, particularly given the project’s strategic location near Lumina Gold’s Cangrejos project. The projects’ close proximity to a deepwater port, with existing infrastructure, further enhances its appeal and reduces potential development costs.