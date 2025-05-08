Memphasys (ASX: MEM) has reported successful pilot study results for its RoXsta Mega Cell high-throughput assay device, demonstrating its capability to conduct large-scale, simultaneous antioxidant assays within a laboratory setting. The study revealed that the analytical platform can process 96 samples in under an hour, providing accurate antioxidant readings. This advancement broadens the commercial applications of RoXsta technology in fields where rapid and reliable antioxidant measurement is crucial.

According to Memphasys’ managing director, Dr. David Ali, the pilot study’s outcomes provide momentum for RoXsta’s ongoing development, allowing them to shift towards identifying opportunities and optimizing antioxidant testing for commercial and research laboratories. RoXsta facilitates high-capacity testing for reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in biological samples, detecting imbalances between free radicals and antioxidants. The company’s research has also revealed a strong correlation between oxidative stress measurements captured by RoXsta and sperm functionality, underscoring its potential for diagnosing male infertility. Memphasys is also investigating the impact of physical exertion and oxidative stress on reproductive health within the thoroughbred horse racing industry.