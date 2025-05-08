Centaurus Metals’ (ASX: CTM) Jaguar nickel sulphide project in Brazil is receiving positive attention. A new study identifies it as a top-tier global project due to its economic viability and sustainability. Recent advancements include positive outcomes from the Jaguar Value Engineering Process (JVEP) and a favorable independent ESG assessment.

The JVEP aimed to bolster feasibility study economics and mitigate risks in the project’s development. Managing Director Darren Gordon emphasizes that the JVEP completion is a step forward in developing the world-class nickel sulphide asset. He cites the project’s estimated first quartile all-in-sustaining cost of $5.44 per pound of nickel and robust free cash flows over its 15-year open pit mine life as key economic drivers, instilling confidence in Jaguar’s financial resilience, irrespective of nickel price fluctuations.

Furthermore, an updated ESG assessment, conducted with Skarn Associates, confirms Jaguar’s status as a low-emission nickel project, potentially attracting strategic investment. The analysis focused on emissions from on-site nickel concentrate production and transportation to Atlantic Basin markets, revealing significant reductions in the project’s carbon footprint. Centaurus is actively engaging with potential partners and off-takers who have expressed strong interest in the project.