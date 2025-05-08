First Graphene Enters South-East Asian Market

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) has secured a multi-year agreement with Indonesian manufacturer PT Alasmas Berkat Utama to supply its PureGRAPH additive. This collaboration aims to develop premium, graphene-enhanced industrial safety boots tailored for South-East Asia’s mining sector. Under the agreement, First Graphene will supply approximately 2.5 tonnes of PureGRAPH 10 Masterbatch over the initial 24 months. The company anticipates that this deal will significantly strengthen its presence within the global apparel industry.

PT Alasmas will integrate PureGRAPH into the soles of its Krushers-branded safety boots using an injection moulding method. This is expected to enhance the durability and extend the lifespan of the boots’ polymer and compound materials. According to First Graphene CEO Michael Bell, the deal underscores the growing industry recognition of PureGRAPH’s ability to improve the durability of safety boots and other apparel, enabling them to withstand harsh workplace and environmental conditions. The graphene-enhanced boots will undergo initial commercial trials through a network of stockists, with potential expansion into other boot product lines based on the results.