Algorae Partners to Validate AI Drug Synergies

Algorae Pharmaceuticals (ASX:1AI) has partnered with the Victorian Centre for Functional Genomics (VCFG) at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to validate AI-predicted drug synergies using high-throughput screening. The study will evaluate 24 drug candidates, 21 of which are AI-generated using AlgoraeOS, across four distinct cancer cell lines: glioblastoma, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, invasive breast carcinoma, and prostate carcinoma. The centre’s screening platform includes proprietary high-throughput and synergy assessment technologies.

Pre-clinical screening will empirically test AlgoraeOS predictions and provide essential data to support regulatory and commercial pathways. Data analysis is expected within three weeks of each screen run, with the full dataset anticipated within six months. Algorae executive chair David Hainsworth emphasizes that successful validation of AI-predicted drug combinations has the potential to significantly de-risk their further development. The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre treats over 47,000 patients annually and the VCFG platform enables advanced high-throughput screening.