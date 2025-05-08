Kalamazoo Boosts Victoria Gold, Antimony Exploration

Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) is intensifying its exploration efforts across its Central Victorian project portfolio, capitalizing on record high prices for both gold and antimony. The company plans to concentrate on gold and antimony discovery over the next 6 to 12 months, focusing on the Mt Piper, South Muckleford, Tarnagulla, and Castlemaine projects. Specifically, Kalamazoo will target Mt Piper and South Muckleford, while initiating a reconnaissance diamond drilling program at Tarnagulla.

A follow-up exploration program will also commence at the Humboldt prospect within Castlemaine, adjacent to Novo Resources’ Belltopper Hill Gold Project. CEO Luke Mortimer highlighted the increasing M&A activity and mine development in Central Victoria, citing the Alkane Resources and Mandalay Resources merger and Southern Cross Gold’s progress at Sunday Creek. Mortimer believes Kalamazoo is well-positioned with its extensive exploration ground holdings.