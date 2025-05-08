SSH Group Acquires Total Contract Mining

SSH Group (ASX:SSH) has finalized a binding agreement to acquire Total Contract Mining, an Australian mining services partner specializing in assisting junior and mid-tier mining companies. The acquisition, valued at $60,000, is subject to standard due diligence and fulfillment of key terms outlined in a prior term sheet. Completion of the transaction is expected by May 16, 2025. Upon completion, Samuel Baker of Total Contract Mining will become COO of SSH’s mining services division, while Kevin Malaxos will join SSH as a non-executive director.

Daniel Cowley-Cooper, Managing Director of SSH, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating it significantly enhances the company’s mining services vertical and bolsters operational capabilities. The acquisition brings in a team of experienced professionals with a strong track record in hard-rock mining across Western Australia. SSH Group focuses on delivering services to the Australian mining, civil, and construction sectors. This acquisition is expected to broaden their scope and expertise within the mining industry.