American Salars Advances Brazil Lithium Project

American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI) has commenced a phase-two sampling program at its Jaguaribe Project in Northern Brazil, focusing on lithium and rare earth elements. The initial phase revealed extensive pegmatite dykes, some measuring up to 30 meters wide and 300 meters long, which remain largely unexplored. This new phase aims to map additional pegmatite outcrops and sample both new and known mineralized areas. The company has assembled field crews and brought in a Brazil-focused senior geologist and lithium specialist to oversee operations, alongside local geological consultants who will assist in planning a follow-up drilling program targeting priority zones.

CEO Nick Horsley emphasized that this phase will build on the discoveries made in phase one, highlighting Brazil as a key hub for hard rock lithium production. According to Horsley, the Jaguaribe Project, situated in a pegmatite district, has already yielded high-grade lithium samples and significant rare earth values. Phase one results showed lithium oxide grades ranging from 1.58% to 3.72% in multiple extensive pegmatite dykes. Additionally, samples contained notable concentrations of cesium (554.5 ppm), tantalum (135 ppm), and niobium (177 ppm), alongside high values of rubidium (over 10,000 ppm), tin (675 ppm), and zinc (387 ppm) in a single sample. American Salars focuses on discovering and developing battery metals projects to meet the growing demand of the electric vehicle market.