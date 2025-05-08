Rio Tinto Extracts Gallium in North America

Rio Tinto, in partnership with Indium Corporation, has successfully extracted primary gallium from its alumina refining process in Quebec, Canada. This development aligns with North America’s initiatives to establish dominance in critical minerals production. The extraction occurred at Rio Tinto’s Vaudreuil alumina refinery as part of a research and development project at Indium Corporation’s facility in Rome, New York.

According to Indium Corporation CEO Ross Berntson, this achievement marks a major milestone in positioning North America as a leader in critical material production. The next phase involves assessing extraction techniques for larger gallium quantities at pilot scale. If successful, Rio Tinto plans to construct a 3.5-tonne-per-annum demonstration plant with Québec government support, eventually transitioning to a commercial-scale plant producing up to 40 tonnes annually, representing 5-10% of global gallium production.

Gallium, essential for integrated circuits in high-performance radar, smartphones, electric vehicles, and laptops, has a burgeoning market. The gallium market, valued at approximately US$2.45 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$5.38 billion by 2028 and US$21.53 billion by 2034. Currently, the estimated 600 tonnes of gallium produced annually originate outside North America. Rio Tinto and Indium Corporation’s collaboration aims to strengthen the North American supply chain for this critical mineral.