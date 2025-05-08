Queensland Boosts Mining Investment in Northwest

The Queensland government is actively promoting investment in North West Queensland to unlock new mining and freight opportunities. Key initiatives include cutting rail access charges for emerging rock phosphate producers and Glencore’s commitment to allow third-party access to copper tailings at the Mount Isa Mine site. Glencore is also progressing its Black Star Open Cut Project, potentially creating up to 400 jobs with a mine life of 20 years, with feasibility studies expected by the end of 2026.

The Resources Cabinet Committee is expediting the Eva Copper Project’s construction by streamlining approvals. Harmony Gold Mining, which acquired the project, is conducting a Feasibility Study to optimize production. The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) supports the government’s efforts, praising the innovative measures at Mount Isa and the incentive package for rock phosphate producers. AMEC also provided feedback on the Draft Abandoned Mines re-commercialization principles, hoping to further consult with the government on effective legislation. These measures signify a concerted effort to bolster mining operations and regional economic development in Queensland.