Sunshine Metals Expands Ravenswood Gold Exploration

Sunshine Metals (ASX:SHN) is set to broaden geological mapping and soil sampling at the Mt Pleasant prospect, part of its Ravenswood Consolidated Project in Queensland. The goal is to ascertain the potential scale of gold-bearing veins within the prospect, with subsequent drill testing planned for prioritized areas. This decision follows a rock chip sampling program during a site visit, which yielded a maximum assay of 64.5 grams per tonne of gold.

According to Sunshine Metals, these results corroborate historical rock chip samples in the area, including assays of 95.2g/t and 36.3g/t gold. Mapping and sampling data indicates the presence of multiple veins within a north-northwest trending zone, where the central vein extends over 500 meters. Managing Director Damien Keys noted the prospect’s potential as a shallow, oxide gold target near existing infrastructure. Concurrently, drilling at the Liontown prospect is underway, with 19 of 29 holes completed, and initial assay results expected in late May 2025. The company is presenting at the RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up.