Great Boulder Achieves High Gold Recoveries

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) has announced successful phase two metallurgical testwork at its Mulga Bill Project in Western Australia, showcasing consistently high gold recoveries even with significantly reduced cyanide concentrations. The tests revealed gold recoveries ranging from 92% to 96% with cyanide levels maintained at a low 150 parts per million. These results indicate that lowering cyanide concentration has a negligible impact on gold extraction, potentially leading to significant cost savings in future processing.

Managing Director Andrew Paterson emphasized the importance of these findings, stating that low cyanide consumption and coarse grind sizes translate to lower processing costs. Furthermore, rapid leaching characteristics could reduce the number of leach tanks required, resulting in reduced capital expenditure should the company decide to build a standalone plant. Paterson also highlighted the potential for Mulga Bill to produce high-grade feed, adding value to existing mills in the region. The company is simultaneously advancing engineering studies for Mulga Bill, growing the Eaglehawk deposit, and continuing discovery drilling at Side Well South, while also progressing its Ironbark deposit’s scoping study, with results expected by the end of the month.