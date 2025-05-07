Medallion Metals Advances Cosmic Boy Project

Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8) is progressing with the development of its Cosmic Boy project, highlighted by revised deal terms with IGO (ASX:IGO). Managing Director Paul Bennett discussed the updated agreement, which expands the transaction to include tenements, mineral rights, and a processing plant. This broadened scope aims to streamline operations and enhance the project’s overall value. Significant progress has also been made on infill drilling, with 15km of the planned 17km completed. Upcoming results from this drilling program are anticipated to further define the resource base and optimize mine planning.

Medallion Metals anticipates a steady flow of news in the coming months, including updates on permitting and progress toward a final investment decision. The company aims to secure all necessary approvals and complete the investment decision process by the end of 2025, paving the way for project execution. The Cosmic Boy project represents a strategic asset for Medallion, with the potential to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and shareholder value. Investors are closely watching these developments as Medallion works towards bringing the project into production.