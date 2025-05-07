Viking Mines Eyes 2025 Drilling Campaign

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) is gearing up for a new drilling campaign slated for June 2025, following recent encouraging drill results. According to Julian Woodcock, Managing Director, the company’s exploration efforts have yielded promising data, including visible gold in core samples. These core samples provide a more reliable assessment of the mineralisation compared to rock chips, which can sometimes offer a less accurate representation.

The upcoming drilling campaign aims to further delineate the extent and grade of the mineralisation at Viking Mine’s projects. The company is focused on advancing its exploration activities. The executive team believes that the 2025 drilling program will provide critical data to inform future resource estimates and development plans.

As an official media partner at this year’s RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up, Mining.com.au provided exclusive coverage of Viking Mines’ plans, offering insights into the company’s strategic direction and exploration progress.