The future of batteries: What’s next after lithium-ion?

Martin Stein, CFO of Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), explores the challenges and future of battery technology. He highlights the difficulties in scaling new battery solutions, including cost, supply chain issues, and regulatory hurdles. Stein argues that lithium-ion batteries, while dominant, present long-term environmental and safety concerns. He believes the next generation of batteries will be safer, with solid-state technology reducing fire risks. Altech’s sodium-chloride battery offers a low-maintenance, fireproof alternative with a longer lifespan and fewer raw material dependencies. As manufacturing scales up, Stein predicts cost reductions will make safer alternatives more competitive with lithium-ion in the grid storage market.