Lincoln Minerals Secures Loan for Copper-Zinc

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has secured a $294,096 loan against its anticipated FY2025 research and development (R&D) tax rebate to further the exploration of its Minbrie Copper-Zinc Project in South Australia. The company estimates its FY2025 refundable tax offset at $368,575, expected in September 2025. The loan, secured by the 2025 R&D tax rebate, carries a 17% fixed annual interest rate and matures on December 31, 2025, with a potential extension upon mutual agreement.

Lincoln Minerals intends to allocate the funds towards working capital and ongoing work programs, focusing on finalizing drill-ready targets at the Minbrie project. CEO Jonathon Trewartha emphasizes that this loan provides non-dilutive capital, enabling the company to continue its exploration efforts at Minbrie. The company is currently re-logging and assaying existing drill core to expedite exploration, with drill target prioritization slated for the following month. Lincoln Minerals is an Australian explorer and developer concentrating on critical mineral projects within South Australia’s Gawler Craton.