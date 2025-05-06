African Gold Hits Third Gold Discovery

African Gold Limited (ASX: A1G) has confirmed a third significant gold discovery at its Didievi Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Drilling at the Pranoi Prospect, located 11 km north of the Blaffo Guetto Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), has revealed shallow, high-grade, open-pittable gold mineralisation mirroring the style seen at Blaffo Guetto. Key results include 25m at 1.6g/t Au from 83m (DDD091) and 15m at 1.7g/t Au from 51m (DDD090). These intercepts complement previously reported results, solidifying the potential for an economic satellite resource. Mineralisation at Pranoi is now confirmed over 600 meters of strike, with potential extending to 1.5 kilometers, comparable to the 1.8-kilometer strike length of Didievi. The latest drilling intercepted over 20 meters of gold mineralisation, signaling a larger system. The ongoing exploration aims to unlock value across this underexplored gold corridor. African Gold is progressing a substantial resource update for Blaffo Guetto, scheduled for H2 2025. CEO Adam Oehlman notes that these satellite deposits would be considered standalone targets for many companies, adding tremendous value to the Blaffo Guetto MRE. The Company is committed to systematic exploration, aiming to define additional resources and unlock value across the tenement.