Askari Metals Advances Namibia Project Evaluation

Askari Metals (ASX: AS2) is progressing with a technical evaluation of the tin, tantalum, and rubidium potential within its Uis project, located in Namibia. The initial data review, concentrated on EPL 8535, has been expanded to encompass EPL 7345, the central tenement held by Askari. EPL 7345 is strategically positioned contiguous to the south-western boundary of the operating Uis tin mine, managed by Andrada Mining, which boasts a substantial resource estimate of 77.51 million tonnes grading 0.79% lithium oxide, 0.15% tin, and 82 parts per million tantalum.

Historical exploration of EPL 7345, involving 1,163 rock chip samples, yielded what Askari describes as “exceptionally high grades” of tin, tantalum, and rubidium mineralisation. These results stem from surface mapping, rock chip sampling, and two phases of reverse circulation drilling. Assay results included up to 4.05% tin oxide, with 66 samples exceeding 1,900ppm tin. Tantalum pentoxide assays reached as high as 1,121ppm, with 268 samples above 100ppm. Strong rubidium values were also recorded, with assays of up to 0.83% rubidium oxide and 61 samples exceeding 0.2% rubidium oxide.

Askari director Gino D’Anna emphasizes the considerable exploration potential of the Uis project. He notes that the project’s potential for significant tin and tantalum mineralisation had not been a focus of previous exploration efforts, despite its location along strike of the Uis mine. The company has delineated and explored key pegmatite targets, while mapping newly identified zones. Upcoming activities at EPL 7345 include an assessment of assays from a Phase 1 trenching program, detailed mapping and rock chip sampling of new targets, and the initiation of Phase 2 trenching.