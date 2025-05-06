Antares Metals Begins Surprise Copper Drilling

Antares Metals Ltd (ASX: AM5) has commenced Phase 2 RC drilling at its Surprise Copper Project in Queensland, aiming to expand the known mineralized envelope. The program, comprising approximately 1,500 meters, will test previously unexplored targets identified through geophysics and beneath outcropping high-grade copper mineralized zones. This follows promising results from Phase 1 drilling, which intersected 11m @ 1.8 % Cu and 1.3 g/t Au from 68m, including 4m @ 3.8 % Cu from 71m (ASRC001). Rock samples from artisanal workings have also yielded results of up to 26% Cu from Portable XRF, further bolstering the project’s potential. The drilling program is designed to test anomalous magnetic, chargeable, and conductive targets identified by the Company’s 2024 geophysical surveys, particularly those up to 1.2 km north of the Surprise Copper Mine. According to CEO Johan Lambrechts, the company aims to expand the project’s current known mineralized footprint by testing geophysical targets and beneath outcropping copper mineralization. This phase will test targets that have never been explored, offering a potential to unlock additional mineralization. The company also plans to explore other structurally controlled and intrusion-related Copper-Gold targets including Conglomerate Creek. Antares Metals intends to conduct a third phase of drilling later in the season to test additional targets north and south of the mine, after access is available.