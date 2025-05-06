Chilwa Minerals Pursues Malawi Mining Agreement

Chilwa Minerals (ASX:CHW) has commenced the process of securing a mining development agreement (MDA) with the Government of Malawi for its Chilwa critical minerals project. The MDA will define the operational, ownership, and fiscal terms for the project’s development. A key component of the MDA involves upgrading a proportion of existing mineral resources to higher confidence categories, enabling detailed mining optimization and design.

The company aims to advance the MDA throughout 2025, incorporating economic studies that reflect the updated mineral resources, revised costs, and mineral assemblage data. Managing Director Cadell Buss emphasized the agreement’s importance in providing the fiscal and regulatory certainty required by financiers to assess the project’s debt funding capacity. He also highlighted the continued support of major shareholder Mota Engil (EGL:MOTA), a company with decades of operational experience in Malawi.

Chilwa Minerals is an exploration company focused on mineral sands and rare earths at the Lake Chilwa precinct in southern Malawi. The company owns 100% of these resources and is committed to fostering strong relationships with the Malawian government and local communities to ensure the long-term value of the project.