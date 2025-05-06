AUB Group Forecasts Strong FY25 Profit

AUB Group Limited (AUB), an ASX200-listed insurance broker and underwriting agency, has updated its earnings guidance for the financial year 2025, anticipating underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) to land towards the upper end of its previously announced range of AUD 190.0 million to AUD 200.0 million. This revised forecast, announced on May 6, 2025, reflects positive trading momentum observed by the company. The initial outlook was shared with the market on February 25, 2025.

AUB Group’s FY25 UNPAT estimate is based on several key assumptions. The profit split is expected to follow typical seasonality, with 40% of the profit realized in the first half of the year and 60% in the second half, reflecting the usual renewal cycle dynamics. Foreign exchange rates for the period leading up to June 30, 2025, are projected to be GBP:AUD at 2.08 and GBP:USD at 1.33. Furthermore, AUB Group has implemented a USD:GBP hedging program, covering approximately 85% of its USD operational flows for the three months leading up to June 30, 2025, to mitigate potential currency risks.

AUB Group operates across approximately 595 locations globally, with over 5,500 employees serving around 1,000,000 clients. The group places more than AUD 10.0 billion in insurance premiums with both local and foreign insurers. The company’s extensive network and substantial premium placement underscore its significant presence in the insurance market.