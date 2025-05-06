Civmec Secures $285M in New Contracts

Civmec (ASX: CVL) has announced a significant boost to its order book, securing $285 million in new contracts and extensions across New South Wales and Western Australia. The construction company’s materials handling portfolio will expand with two new shiploader projects for Port Waratah Coal Services, which operates major coal export facilities in Newcastle. Additionally, Civmec has been awarded a contract for work at Iluka Resources’ Eneabba rare earths refinery, located north of Perth.

The Port Waratah contract includes the design, fabrication, preassembly, shipping, and installation of a new shiploader at the Kooragang terminal, along with the removal of the existing loader. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project is expected to create over 100 specialized jobs and provide local employment opportunities. Civmec will also undertake a refurbishment contract to extend the operating life of another Port Waratah shiploader. For Iluka Resources’ Eneabba refinery, Civmec will handle the design and construction of field-erected tanks and civil concrete tasks. This includes the manufacture of 30 tanks at its Henderson factory, followed by transportation and installation at Eneabba. Civmec will also manage on-site civil works, involving excavation, formwork, reinforcement, and concrete placement.

The Eneabba refinery is designed to be Australia’s first fully integrated facility for rare earth oxide production, positioning Western Australia as a key hub for downstream rare earths processing. These new contracts complement the $40 million in maintenance work Civmec secured during the March quarter, solidifying the company’s position in the construction and engineering sectors.