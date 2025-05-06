Hot Stocks: Sigma Healthcare, SkyCity Entertainment, Altech Batteries

U.S. markets pulled back on Monday, ending the S&P 500’s nine-day winning streak as investor sentiment weakened amid renewed trade tensions and inflation concerns. The S&P fell 0.64%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.74%, and the Dow lost 0.24% despite a partial rebound in industrials. While stronger-than-expected U.S. services data offered some support, focus remained on President Trump’s escalating tariff threats, including a proposed 100% levy on foreign films that hit media stocks such as Netflix and Disney. Markets now turn to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, where rates are expected to remain on hold. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped following an OPEC+ output increase, and the ASX is set to open lower, with SPI futures indicating a 21-point fall, snapping a seven-day winning streak.

(ASX:SIG) Retail giant Sigma Healthcarehas reported pre-tax earnings rose 36% in the nine months to end March, following its merger with Chemist Warehouse Group in February this year. The company said combined Group EBIT for the period was broadly in line with CWG’s previously reported 36% year-on-year growth for 1H FY25, with normalised EBIT rising to $446.1 million from $328.4 million for the same time last year.

(ASX:SKT) SkyCity Entertainmentsaid it expects full-year earnings to drop 4% below its current guidance range of $225 million to $245 million, driven by deteriorating market conditions. The company noted that spend per visit across the Group has continued to fall which is making forecasting difficult.