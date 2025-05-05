Kip McGrath CEO Storm McGrath Steps Down

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) announced the departure of Mr. Storm McGrath as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective May 5, 2025, concluding his nineteen-year term. Mr. McGrath’s service spanned twenty-five years within the company, marked by periods of significant growth, strategic restructuring, acquisitions, and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damian Banks, Kip McGrath’s Chair, expressed gratitude for Mr. McGrath’s leadership and contributions. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Banks will assume the role of Executive Chair, increasing his involvement with the management team. This move aims to provide continuity and support the business operations during the interim period.