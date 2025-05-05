Metro Mining Bauxite Shipments Surge in April

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is on track to meet its 6.5 to 7-million-wet-metric-tonne (WMT) bauxite shipment target for 2025, bolstered by record shipments of 424,730 WMT in April from its Bauxite Hills operation in Queensland. This figure represents a 12.2% increase compared to the same month in 2024. Despite facing weather-related disruptions, including heavy rains and Cyclone Alfred, the company successfully restarted shipments in March and continued to ramp up operations throughout April. Metro Mining has already shipped a total of 609,000 WMT in the first four months of the year.

CEO Simon Wensley highlighted that the recently completed expansion puts Metro on a pathway to becoming the lowest global delivered cost supplier to China, particularly after securing lower contract freight rates. The company has secured 6.9 million WMT of offtake contracts for this year, expanding its customer base to include Aluminum Corporation of China and Emirates Global Aluminium. Focus for Metro now shifts towards debottlenecking operations to increase production and shipments to 8 million tonnes, and reigniting exploration activities to identify new resources.