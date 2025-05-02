Siren Gold CEO Resigns Early

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) has announced an earlier-than-expected departure for CEO and Managing Director Victor Rajasooriar. Initially slated to step down on June 30, Rajasooriar vacated his position effective today, May 2. The company has agreed to compensate Rajasooriar in lieu of notice for the remaining period until the originally planned end date. In the interim, current non-executive Chairman Brian Rodan will assume Rajasooriar’s responsibilities, taking on the role of interim Managing Director while the company actively searches for a permanent successor.

This leadership transition occurs as Siren Gold continues its exploration activities, notably the drilling of a second diamond drillhole targeting deeper mineralisation at the Sams Creek Project. The company, with a market capitalization of $12 million, focuses on gold and antimony exploration in New Zealand’s South Island. The price of gold has seen recent highs, reaching approximately US$3,241 an ounce, adding importance to Siren Gold’s exploration endeavors.