Viking Mines Finds High-Grade Gold Intercept

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) has announced a “high-grade” visible gold intercept at its Riverina East Project in Western Australia. The intercept, measuring 2m @ 23.6 grams per tonne gold from 124m, was discovered during a greenfields drilling program at the Bifrost Target. The find remains open along strike for 1.7km to the north and 1.1km to the south. The company also noted that the intercept is situated within two broader gold anomalous zones exceeding 50 parts per billion, which yielded intercepts of 6m @ 8g/t gold from 123m and 21m @ 0.4g/t gold from 96m.

Viking Mines believes the visible gold and extensive gold anomaly indicate a considerable volume of mineralizing fluid flow, highlighting the potential of the discovery. CEO Julian Woodcock described the result as “exceptional” in an underexplored area. Ongoing work continues at the Central Duplex Target, and the company plans further infill auger drilling and potential reverse circulation drill testing. High-resolution magnetic geophysics will also be completed to support targeting. An underground mining assessment of the First Hit Mine is also planned.