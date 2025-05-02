Austin Engineering Announces CEO Transition Period

Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) has announced the commencement of a transition period for its new CEO and Managing Director, Sybrandt Van Dyk. Van Dyk will succeed David Singleton, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director after retiring from his role on June 30, 2025. Van Dyk brings over 25 years of finance experience in the resources sector to Austin Engineering, having previously served as CEO and CFO at WestTrac Groups, Macmahon, and Pumps United. Most recently, he was the CEO and Managing Director at DDH1 Drilling.

Prior to joining Austin Engineering, Van Dyk played a pivotal role in the merger between Perenti (ASX:PRN) and DDH1, stepping down from his role as President of Drilling Services at Perenti on May 1st, along with his position as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, as well as vacating his position with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Safety Committee. His formal commencement as CEO and Managing Director of Austin Engineering is scheduled for July 1, 2025. In related news, non-executive director Chris Indermaur has been appointed as the new Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Austin Engineering specializes in partnering with mining companies, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers to design and manufacture a range of products including dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, and tyre handlers.