Dateline Resources Pursues US OTCQB Listing

Dateline Resources (ASX: DTR) is set to pursue an OTCQB market listing to capitalize on growing US investor interest in its Colosseum rare earth element (REE)-gold mine. This move follows recognition from former US President Donald Trump, who highlighted the Colosseum mine’s approval as America’s second rare earths mine after years of stalled permitting. The company already possesses a substantial gold resource at Colosseum, with 27.1 million tonnes containing 1.1 million ounces of gold.

Dateline’s strategic expansion into REE exploration, targeting carbonatite-hosted systems, has been welcomed by the US government. The Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Bureau of Land Management have stated that resuming mining at Colosseum will bolster America’s capacity to produce critical materials for future technologies. Managing director Stephen Baghdadi emphasized that the DOI’s confirmation explicitly includes rights to explore and extract REEs, positioning Colosseum as a key strategic asset in the US critical minerals supply chain. A bankable feasibility study (BFS) is underway at Colosseum, supported by recent drilling, updated pricing, and refined mine planning, with $1.4 million from a recent placement allocated to the study. The company anticipates finalizing the OTCQB listing in early Q3 2025.