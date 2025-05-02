American Salars Acquires Cauchari Lithium Project

American Salars Lithium has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Cauchari Minas Ines 01 lithium salar project in Salta, Argentina. The project, covering 1,235 hectares, exhibits lithium concentrations up to 383 parts per million, sampled from a shallow depth. The strategic location, 13km from Rio Tinto’s Rincon salar, places it within a known lithium-potassium-rich geological district.

The Cauchari Ines 01 project benefits from existing infrastructure including roads, railway access, electricity, and gas pipelines, facilitating access to Chilean ports. Reconnaissance exploration data suggests a structurally controlled sedimentary basin underlies the Cauchari Salt Lake, potentially forming an aquifer spanning over 250 square kilometers. CEO Nick Horsley notes the immense potential of this section of the Salar de Cauchari, which is operated by Exar-Ganfeng & Lithium Argentina that produces battery-grade lithium carbonate. Two advanced lithium projects are under development to the north of the company’s Cauchari Ines 01 claims.