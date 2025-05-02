Opawica Explorations: Gold Discoveries and 2025 Plans

Opawica Explorations (TSX-V:OPW) is focused on high-grade gold discovery and development, particularly within its Bazooka and Arrowhead projects in Québec. In a recent interview, CEO Blake Morgan discussed the company’s latest updates and exploration plans. Key highlights included significant gold intercepts from the Bazooka project in Québec, which are driving momentum in the current drill program. Looking ahead, Opawica has outlined ambitious exploration plans for 2025, including a targeted 20,000-meter drilling program. The company is leveraging its expertise in precious metals exploration across North America to expand its resource base.

Beyond gold, Morgan also touched on early indicators of high-grade nickel, suggesting broader potential for the company. Opawica’s strategic focus remains on high-grade gold discovery and development. The company aims to capitalize on recent standout drill results to further advance its projects and deliver value to shareholders. Investors are closely watching Opawica’s progress as it executes its 2025 exploration plans and seeks to unlock the full potential of its Canadian assets.