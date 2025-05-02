Patriot Battery Advances Lithium Project Permitting

Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) is advancing the permitting process for its Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada, having submitted an initial project description to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. Confirmation from both the Agency and the Cree Nation Government indicates the project meets necessary requirements, allowing the federal permitting process to commence. This runs concurrently with the existing provincial permitting process, aiming for Environment and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) submissions later this year.

The ESIA submissions will be based on over three years of environmental baseline data and extensive community consultations. CEO Ken Brinsden highlighted the project’s progress from discovery to the upcoming mine authorization process in under four years, noting the quality of both the project and the team. He also acknowledged recent public commentary regarding streamlining federal approvals, minimizing duplication, and enhancing provincial cooperation.

Patriot Battery Metals plans to maintain close engagement with key government agencies and the Cree Nation to ensure a diligent and timely approval process. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, situated in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, boasts a resource of 80.1 million tonnes at 1.44% lithium oxide in the indicated category and 1.31% lithium oxide in the inferred category, positioning it as a globally significant lithium resource.