Solstice Minerals Advances Yarri Gold Project

Solstice Minerals (ASX:SLS) is optimistic about expanding its Edjudina Range Prospect within the Yarri Gold Project in Western Australia, following recent drilling results. The company’s infill and step-out drilling campaign showed promising gold mineralization, prompting a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Statesman Well. Key results include 5m at 1.89 grams per tonne gold from 68m, within a broader zone of 8m at 1.04g/t gold.

Resampling of prior aircore drilling composite samples indicates significant gold grades, with results such as 3m at 4.27g/t gold from 80m and 4m at 1.53g/t gold from 48m, part of a 12m zone at 0.66g/t gold. Aircore results suggest mineralization extends to the limit of aircore penetration, setting the stage for initial RC drilling to further explore the fresh rock profile. CEO Nick Castleden expressed confidence that ongoing work at Edjudina Range will expand the mineralized system with new gold discoveries. The company plans to deploy additional drilling on untested strike targets to further capitalize on these encouraging results, aiming to develop and expand its footprint in Western Australia.