Australian Retirement Trust (ART), the country’s second-largest retirement fund, has disclosed a holding in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social. This investment means that millions of Australians indirectly own a small stake in Donald Trump’s media arm, listed on the Nasdaq. ART’s investment marks a notable move as it becomes the first major superannuation fund to publicly acknowledge a holding in TMTG.

The specific size and value of ART’s stake in TMTG have not been disclosed, but the investment raises questions about the fund’s broader investment strategy and risk appetite. TMTG’s performance is closely tied to the political landscape and the success of Truth Social, making it a potentially volatile asset. The investment decision may draw scrutiny, considering the fund’s fiduciary duty to act in the best financial interests of its members.

While the financial implications for individual ART members remain minimal due to the fund’s large asset base, the investment nonetheless brings potential reputational and ethical considerations. The move highlights the intersection of finance and politics, especially when public investment funds are involved.