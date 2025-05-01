WiseTech Confirms Participation in e2open Review

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has responded to recent media speculation regarding potential acquisition discussions with US-based e2open (NYSE: ETWO). The company confirmed it’s participating in the strategic review process announced by e2open on March 7, 2024. This strategic review aligns with WiseTech’s broader strategy of accelerating product development and expanding its ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. WiseTech’s approach involves both strategically significant acquisitions and smaller ‘tuck-in’ or ‘foothold’ acquisitions.

In its most recent financial results announcement on February 26, 2025, WiseTech emphasized its commitment to a proactive acquisition program. The company reiterated that it continuously evaluates acquisition opportunities globally. The current discussions with e2open are still indicative, and there is no guarantee that a transaction will materialize. Furthermore, the timing and terms of any potential transaction remain uncertain.

WiseTech emphasized that they will keep the market informed in accordance with their continuous disclosure obligations. They also stated they do not intend to provide further comment on the matter. WiseTech Global is a leading developer of software solutions for the logistics execution industry, serving over 16,500 customers across 195 countries. This includes a significant portion of the top global third-party logistics providers and freight forwarders. The company’s flagship product, CargoWise, has seen over 5,800 product enhancements in the last five years, reflecting WiseTech’s commitment to innovation and improvement in global supply chains.