Mithril Silver and Gold Appoints New CFO

Mithril Silver and Gold (ASX:MTH) has announced the appointment of Michael Port as its new Chief Financial Officer. Port, a partner at DFK Kidsons, brings over 30 years of experience in the accounting industry to the role. His expertise encompasses audit services, business advisory, financial reporting, systems reviews, management reporting, and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) reporting services. He has worked with businesses of all sizes, including not-for-profit organizations. Mithril Silver and Gold is a precious metals exploration company focused on developing silver and gold projects in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend. Recent exploration in the La Brujas/El Peru area yielded promising results, including 1m at 31.8 grams per tonne gold and 233g/t silver. This appointment comes as gold prices have recently reached over $5,100 mark (US$3,270).