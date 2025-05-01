Horizon Minerals Appoints Robert Waugh to Board

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has appointed Robert Waugh, former Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals, as a non-executive director. Waugh brings over 35 years of experience in the resources sector, including senior management roles at WMC Resources and BHP (ASX:BHP). His tenure at Musgrave Minerals culminated in its acquisition by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) for $200 million.

Waugh’s extensive exploration experience in Western Australia includes involvement in the discovery of several significant gold, nickel-copper, and uranium deposits. He holds degrees in geology and mineral economics. Currently, he also serves as non-executive Chair of Caprice Resources (ASX:CRS) and non-executive director of Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM). Horizon Minerals’ Non-executive Chair, Ashok Parekh, expressed confidence that Waugh’s experience will provide valuable insights as the company aims to expand its 1.8-million-ounce resource base and make new discoveries within the Western Australian goldfields, solidifying its position as an emerging mid-tier gold producer.