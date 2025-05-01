Antimony Supply Chain Faces Global Challenges

The global antimony market is facing increasing demand and significant supply chain challenges, primarily influenced by China’s dominance in production. Mark Saxon, Non-Executive Director at Military Metals, sheds light on these critical dynamics, focusing on the company’s antimony projects in Canada and Europe. Antimony, a critical mineral used in various industries including flame retardants and batteries, is experiencing a surge in value due to its essential role in modern technologies and defense applications.

China’s control over a substantial portion of the antimony supply chain poses a significant risk to global markets. Disruptions in Chinese production or trade policies could lead to price volatility and supply shortages, impacting industries worldwide. Military Metals aims to diversify the antimony supply by developing projects outside of China, thus reducing reliance on a single source. The company’s efforts are particularly relevant as geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties continue to reshape the landscape of critical mineral supply chains. Understanding these market shifts is crucial for stakeholders seeking to secure a stable supply of this essential resource.