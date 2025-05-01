Tempest Minerals Announces Significant Iron Resource

Company News

by Finance News Network May 01, 2025 04:48 PM

Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) has announced its maiden inferred resource estimate for the Remorse magnetite iron deposit, situated within the Yalgoo Project in Western Australia. The JORC 2012-compliant resource is estimated at 63.5 million tonnes with an iron content of 30.6%. This classification as inferred reflects the limited number of drillholes that have intersected the key economic magnetite iron-bearing geological layers. Tempest anticipates that this resource tonnage and grade will increase with further drilling and project development.

According to Tempest, this resource provides a solid base for future development studies and potential mining operations at the Yalgoo Project. Managing Director Don Smith stated that the company has progressed from discovery to resource estimation within a few months. Studies are underway, potential processing options have been identified, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with GreenSteel and Iron.

The Remorse deposit, discovered in 2024 via drilling of a volcanic massive sulphide-style base metal target, is considered a large magnetite iron deposit. The Yalgoo Project spans over 1,000km² and is located near the assets of 29Metals (ASX:29M), Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN), and Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). The project holds promise for copper, gold, base metals, precious metals, and iron ore. Tempest Minerals focuses on discovering untapped resources across Western Australia.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?