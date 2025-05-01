Power Metallic Expands Lion Zone at Nisk

Power Metallic Mines (TSX-V:PNPN) has announced the expansion of the Lion Zone within its Nisk Project in Québec, Canada, following positive results from five holes drilled during the 2025 winter drilling program. The program targeted multiple zones across an 8km strike, including the Lion, Nisk, Nisk East, and Tiger zones. All five holes intersected Lion-style polymetallic mineralization, particularly targeting the down-plunge extent of the Lion Zone and an electromagnetic anomaly identified in drillhole PN-24-093.

Drillhole PN-25-096 returned significant high-grade values, including 1.95m @ 13.54 grams per tonne gold, 236.6g/t silver, 1.08% copper, 0.21% nickel, and 0.21g/t palladium. Further drilling, including holes PN-25-100, PML-25-001, and PML-25-002, tested the deeper eastern side of the Lion Zone plunge, revealing narrow, high-grade mineralization. Notably, holes PML-25-001 and 002 exhibited sub-meter massive sulfides grading 15% copper and 29.3% copper respectively, along with significant nickel, palladium, and silver grades.

CEO Terry Lynch stated that the company is continually expanding the Lion Zone with each set of assays and defining its borders. The change in mineralization character, from shallower intersections containing high precious metals to deeper massive sulfide zones, suggests proximity to a potential Ni/Cu massive sulfide deposit, characteristic of other polymetallic districts. The Nisk Project, spanning a 20km strike length, is considered prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum, positioning Power Metallic as a key player in developing Canada’s next polymetallic mine.