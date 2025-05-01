Black Canyon Secures Grant for Wandanya Drilling

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has been awarded a $122,500 drilling grant from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS). The funds will support the company’s phase-two reverse circulation drilling program at the Wandanya Project. Black Canyon plans to drill 150 holes, totaling 3,000 meters, targeting extensions of the Wandanya iron and manganese mineralization.

The Wandanya hydrothermal manganese and iron discovery represents a new exploration model on the eastern margin of the Oakover Basin. The company’s initial drilling program confirmed the presence of high-grade manganese. The EIS program is highly competitive, but the company’s proposal was able to show the technical merit and innovative exploration model for the Wandanya targets to receive the funding. Further drilling aims to test the full 3km strike potential of outcropping targets. The grant follows the Western Australian Government’s recent allocation of $11.2 million in EIS funding, with a significant portion targeting critical minerals exploration.